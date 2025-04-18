Harraden Circle Investments LLC Invests $368,000 in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 613,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. SK Growth Opportunities makes up about 0.3% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 569,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 385,208 shares in the last quarter.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

SK Growth Opportunities stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

