Harraden Circle Investments LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Heramba Electric plc (NASDAQ:PITA)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Heramba Electric plc (NASDAQ:PITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Heramba Electric Price Performance
Shares of PITA opened at $0.24 on Friday. Heramba Electric plc has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.
Heramba Electric Profile
