Harraden Circle Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,000. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares makes up about 9.4% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harraden Circle Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEP. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,120,000.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEP opened at $10.65 on Friday. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

About Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

