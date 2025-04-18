Harraden Circle Investments LLC Takes $5.17 Million Position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 449,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. PowerUp Acquisition makes up about 4.7% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harraden Circle Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PowerUp Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of PWUP stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.
PowerUp Acquisition Profile
