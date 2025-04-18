Harraden Circle Investments LLC Takes $5.17 Million Position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 449,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. PowerUp Acquisition makes up about 4.7% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harraden Circle Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PowerUp Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PWUP stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.