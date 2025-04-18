Head to Head Contrast: Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 7.13% 9.58% 3.01% Oxbridge Re N/A -114.38% -64.42%

Volatility and Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $93.57 million 0.79 $4.26 million $1.73 13.58 Oxbridge Re $546,000.00 19.63 -$9.91 million ($0.43) -3.35

ICC has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICC beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

