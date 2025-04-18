Head-To-Head Review: St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) & Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) and St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and St. James’ Place”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund $48.32 million N/A N/A $1.65 11.60 St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A $0.28 38.74

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. James’s Place, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and St. James’ Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund N/A N/A N/A St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and St. James’s Place, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 St. James’s Place 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

St. James’s Place beats Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St. James's Place plc was founded in 1991 and is based in Cirencester, United Kingdom.

