Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for 1.1% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 3,955.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of FIVN opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

