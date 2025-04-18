Herald Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) by 372.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Electrovaya were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELVA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Electrovaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Electrovaya by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 108,550 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electrovaya by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrovaya Price Performance

ELVA stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. Electrovaya Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electrovaya ( NASDAQ:ELVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Electrovaya and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

About Electrovaya

(Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

