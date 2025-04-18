Herald Investment Management Ltd Sells 30,000 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for 7.0% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $42,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,342 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,877 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 5,976.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celestica by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 494,542 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $139,008,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,216,476.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 175,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,373,832.04. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,170,944.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,608,649.66. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE CLS opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Celestica from $166.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.