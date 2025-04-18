Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $4.36. Hertz Global shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 14,531,325 shares.
Hertz Global Trading Up 44.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
