Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Short Interest Up 101.3% in March

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the March 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hesai Group Stock Down 0.6 %

HSAI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.95. 2,601,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,854. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Hesai Group has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSAI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $18.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hesai Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hesai Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after buying an additional 183,417 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

