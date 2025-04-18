HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Ventas accounts for about 5.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $67.79 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 1,010.53%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $14,645,401.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644,115.46. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,891. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

