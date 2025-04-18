HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 216,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. DiamondRock Hospitality makes up 2.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRH. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 188.24%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

