HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 4.3% Higher – What’s Next?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 13,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 300,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $234.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

