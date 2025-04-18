Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Increased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $36,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 341,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,513,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,716,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after buying an additional 617,604 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $210.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.86 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

