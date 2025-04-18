HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 385,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 673.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,851. This represents a 20.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,590,254.76. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.