HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,300 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 551,896 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,392,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after buying an additional 246,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 190,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 126,760 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $313.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.48. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.