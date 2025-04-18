HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,869 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ZK opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

