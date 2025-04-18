HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $51.52 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,574,137 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,522,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 3.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 145,216 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 52,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

