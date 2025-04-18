HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.83 Million Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 246,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Gentherm by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,400,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of THRM opened at $24.39 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.