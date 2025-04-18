HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,888 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NET Power were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NET Power by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NET Power during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in NET Power during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NET Power by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NET Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPWR. Citigroup upgraded shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

NET Power Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE NPWR opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.47. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

NET Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.