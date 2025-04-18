HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,000. Hess Midstream accounts for 1.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $12,976,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $8,786,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 222,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,091,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after buying an additional 191,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $7,069,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7012 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

