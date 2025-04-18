HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,355 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 424,866 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1,184.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,514 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Price Performance

HYLN stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Hyliion Profile

