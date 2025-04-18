HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 11,121 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up 2.5% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $34,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $288.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $405.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $80,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,444.40. This trade represents a 18.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total transaction of $72,128.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $377,219.48. This represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,246 shares of company stock valued at $433,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.91.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

