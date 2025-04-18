Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 312.80 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 303.60 ($4.03), with a volume of 2592120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303.60 ($4.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.78) to GBX 370 ($4.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.58) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290 ($3.85).

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 85.32%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Recommended Stories

