Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.28.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
HWM opened at $123.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
