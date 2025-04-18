Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,449,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in TKO Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after buying an additional 163,980 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,473,000 after acquiring an additional 235,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 156,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,268,900.80. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 115,952 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679,695.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,425,005.40. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,795,794 shares of company stock worth $286,450,289 and have sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $149.41 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 0.90.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

