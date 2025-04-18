Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 103,659 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,659 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & makes up 2.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.94 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

