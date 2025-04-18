Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Position Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606,363 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $3,317,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

