Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.