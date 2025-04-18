Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Holdings Trimmed by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,759 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 6.2 %

BATS NJAN opened at $44.89 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The company has a market cap of $269.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

