Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,740 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $21,297.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 992,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,836.48. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 2.9 %

American Strategic Investment stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.08.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.54). American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

