Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,774,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,390,971.12. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $209,700.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 16,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $222,080.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 110,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,914,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $381,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 155,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $4,305,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,800.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 46,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $1,366,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $2,960,000.00.

NYSE PBF opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $58.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

