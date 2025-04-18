Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.19, for a total transaction of $1,607,006.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,459,226.44. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $1,825,178.72.

On Monday, March 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total value of $1,862,852.24.

On Monday, March 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,733,061.40.

On Friday, February 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total value of $2,214,392.28.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total transaction of $2,303,091.96.

On Monday, February 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $2,251,350.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total transaction of $2,509,104.12.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total transaction of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $2,150,967.24.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.2 %

TEAM opened at $202.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.