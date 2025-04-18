Insider Selling: CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Sells C$1,875,120.00 in Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.20, for a total value of C$1,875,120.00.

Brigette Elizabeth Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 340,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.20, for a total value of C$10,608,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 1,500 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$46,500.00.

CI Financial Stock Performance

CI Financial stock opened at C$31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$13.87 and a one year high of C$31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.77%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.94.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

