Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells 1,845 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $43,929.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,448,154.67. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, April 8th, Evan Roberts sold 7,233 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $172,507.05.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,781.14.

On Thursday, February 13th, Evan Roberts sold 16,005 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $480,150.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Evan Roberts sold 10,716 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $294,475.68.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Evan Roberts sold 12,749 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $348,175.19.

Phreesia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PHR stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PHR. DA Davidson cut their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phreesia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.