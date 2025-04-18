Insider Selling: Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Insider Sells 9,160 Shares of Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) insider Charles M. Royce sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $72,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,569,224.34. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RMT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.43.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

