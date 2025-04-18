Insider Selling: Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Insider Sells 100,000,000 Shares of Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Damien Gance sold 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.97 ($1.89), for a total value of A$297,000,000.00 ($189,171,974.52).

Damien Gance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Damien Gance sold 40,000,000 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.91), for a total value of A$120,000,000.00 ($76,433,121.02).

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,799.86, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82.

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical goods and medical consumables to community pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company operates various aligned pharmacies, including branded pharmacies under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

