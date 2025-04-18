Insider Selling: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells 5,119 Shares of Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Jon Stanton sold 5,119 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.96), for a total value of £107,857.33 ($143,103.79).

Jon Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Jon Stanton sold 29,222 shares of The Weir Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.96), for a total transaction of £637,916.26 ($846,379.54).

The Weir Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 2,148 ($28.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The Weir Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,832 ($24.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,496 ($33.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,293.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,238.48.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The Weir Group ( LON:WEIR ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.60%. Analysts anticipate that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 22.10 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.17) to GBX 2,700 ($35.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

