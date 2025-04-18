Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 16,099 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $143,583.02. This represents a 89.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZM opened at $71.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,537,000 after buying an additional 115,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

