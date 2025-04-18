Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 16,099 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $143,583.02. This represents a 89.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Zoom Video Communications Price Performance
Shares of ZM opened at $71.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,537,000 after buying an additional 115,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on ZM
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zoom Video Communications
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.