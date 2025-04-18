Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

