Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Barclays raised their target price on ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ON from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

