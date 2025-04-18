Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
ON Stock Performance
Shares of ONON opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $64.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONON
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.