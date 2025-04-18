Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $72,657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,995,000 after purchasing an additional 863,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,134,000 after buying an additional 661,913 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.90%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

