Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,944 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after purchasing an additional 674,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,606,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,026,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after buying an additional 339,924 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $58.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

