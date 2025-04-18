Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $51.77.
Insider Activity
In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Griffin Securities cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
