Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 210 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after buying an additional 2,057,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $19,360,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GBTC opened at $67.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

