Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 260 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

