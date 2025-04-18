Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes $418,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GR Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. GR Financial Group LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.