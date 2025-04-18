International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

