International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$0.95. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 29,000 shares trading hands.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund II L.P. purchased 1,152,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$796,491.20. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
